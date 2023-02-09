Belgium name Tedesco as new head coach to replace Martinez

Former RB Leipzig manager Domenico Tedesco has been named head coach of Belgium to replace Roberto Martinez, the country’s football federation said on Wednesday. The…

Former RB Leipzig manager Domenico Tedesco has been named head coach of Belgium to replace Roberto Martinez, the country’s football federation said on Wednesday.

The Belgian FA said the 37-year-old would sign a contract until after Euro 2024 and that his first game in charge will be their opening qualifier against Sweden in Stockholm on 24 March.

Tedesco, who was born in Italy but grew up in Germany, has also coached Schalke 04 and Spartak Moscow.

“For me, it is a great honour to be the new head coach of Belgium,” Tedesco said in a statement. “I’m really looking forward to the task and I’m extremely motivated. I had a very good feeling right from the first conversation.”