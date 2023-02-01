Bekele leads stacked London Marathon men’s field

Kenenisa Bekele will lead the London Marathon’s elite men’s field as four of the five fastest runners in history go head-to-head in April’s race. Ethiopian…

Ethiopian Bekele, the second-fastest man in history, will be joined on the start line by Kelvin Kiptum, Birhanu Legese and Mosinet Geremew on 23 April.

Returning 2022 winner Amos Kipruto will also face competition from world champion Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia.

Britain’s four-time Olympic track champion Mo Farah will also compete as he prepares to say an “emotional goodbye” at the event.

World record holder Eliud Kipchoge, a four-time winner in London, is absent from the line-up – instead targeting his Boston Marathon debut.