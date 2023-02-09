Being my cameraman doesn’t qualify you for governorship role, Fashola mocks Jandor

Babatunde Fashola (SAN), Minister of Works and Housing, has asked Lagosians to reject Abdulazeez ‘Jandor’ Adediran, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, at the poll.

He said the main opposition candidate, who worked with him as a cameraman and consultant when he was Governor, lacks the required maturity, experience, competence and capacity to run Lagos.

Speaking during the launch of ‘10,000 foot soldiers’ for Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is seeking reelection on the APC platform, Fashola said the experience he gathered as Chief of Staff helped him perform as governor.

The minister said, “I did that job for eight years. And part of what helped me was that I was chief of staff to a governor. I saw it up close but even then, that was not enough. So just following a governor, being a cameraman, watching me for eight years, you think you will now be a governor? You are not ready.

New notes: Nigerians in pain, I don’t have cash – Fashola

Why we are reconstructing tertiary institutions’ internal roads – Fashola

“Come to our leadership school, you are not yet ready. And that is why you can see, there are adverts, they are focusing on 51 billion that Lagos is generating but they don’t see the emigrant population that is coming everywhere.

“The bigger the prosperity, the bigger the problem. So their party sees only money, they don’t see the people, they don’t see responsibility. Do you want them to come and touch that money?”