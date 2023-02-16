Behold Nigeria’s Car of the Year

The much-anticipated auto industry award was held last week with GAC GS4 carting the most coveted prize of the Car-of-the-Year. Apart from GAC, Toyota, Mercedes…

Apart from GAC, Toyota, Mercedes Benz, Coscharis and JAC are among various auto brands that carted away awards at the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) Awards held in Lagos.

Other top winners at the 11th edition of the award included Lanre Shittu Motors, CFAO Motors, R.T. Briscoe, Mikano, Elizade Autoland, Innoson, Stallion Motors, Cosharis, Jet Systems and Autochek.

Over 30 awards were given in various categories at the award attended by stakeholders in the Nigerian auto industry.

To clinch the highest category, the GS4 defeated Suzuki S-Presso and Geely Coolray in a keenly contested race.

The GS4 is a compact crossover SUV of the late-2010s produced by GAC Group under the Trumpchi brand in China and the GAC Motor brand globally.

The first generation was launched in 2015, and was available as a gasoline variant, a plug-in hybrid electric variant and a pure electric variant.

Also, the Mercedes Benz brand marketed by Weststar Associates Ltd in Nigeria emerged as the Luxury Brand of the Year, defeating BMW and Porsche, while Toyota Land Cruiser emerged as the SUV of the Year and Range Rover (Autobiography) clinched the Luxury SUV of the Year trophy respectively.

Toyota Hilux emerged as the Pickup of the Year, defeating Mitsubishi L200 and Ford Range. Toyota also won the minibus-of-the-year award.

The Chinese bus of the year award went to Foton View C2 being handled in Nigeria by Kewalram Nigeria.

Suzuki S-Presso clinched the Budget Car of the Year, and JAC J7 went home with the outstanding auto design vehicle of the Year.

Lanre Shittu’s JAC truck plant was adjudged the Truck plant of the Year in addition to clinching the Large Truck of the Year while Innoson Motors bagged the Assembly Plant of the Year award.

Mikano’s showroom on Victoria Island Lagos won the Showroom of the Year.

Stallion’s Bajaj was declared the three-wheeler of the year. The firm was also named multi-brand assembler of the year.

Jet System received the electric auto company of the year; Micking emerged as oil brand of the year; Nord won the best innovative auto company award, Autochek was celebrated as best in online auto finance and marketing.

The duo of R.T. Briscoe and Mandilas Motors were honoured as the most resilient auto companies.

Dangote’s Peugeot also got the most resilient auto brand while GUO Transport emerged as the transport company of the year.

As part of their contributions to the development of Nigeria’s auto industry, Seyi Onajide, MD of RT Briscoe and Kunle Jaiyesimi, Deputy Managing Director of CFAO Motors were honoured with the auto Personality of the Year awards.

Also, the late Chairman of Globe Motors, Willie Anumudu, and the late Vice President of Coscharis Group, Mrs Charity Maduka, were given posthumous awards for supporting the growth of Nigeria’s auto industry.