Behind the scenes at Chelsea

I am focusing on Chelsea’s new coach Enzo Maresca this week because he has already discovered some of the problems encountered by his predecessor Mauricio…

I am focusing on Chelsea’s new coach Enzo Maresca this week because he has already discovered some of the problems encountered by his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino. Pre-season tours are useful to assess players, improve their fitness and work out their strengths and weaknesses and match results are not that important. However, Chelsea’s 1-4 defeat to Scottish champions Celtic revealed much about the Blues. Maresca is aware that Raheem Sterling is dissatisfied with being No3 behind Tyrique George and Mykhailo Mudryk but he has impressed from the bench. It was Sterling’s run that led to him being tripped and Christopher Nkunku scored from the penalty spot. Maresca played down Sterling’s role, “We are trying something different. I cannot give you a reason why Raheem is not starting but we want to see our options.”

Nkunku has scored two in two games and could be a big player for Chelsea after his debut season was hit by injuries. Maresca is playing him in a deeper role at the moment. Robert Sanchez was superb against Celtic however he kicked the ball long and direct which was confusing because Mareseca’s usual favoured play is moving forward from the defence. Goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen flew to the USA to join up with Chelsea and undergo a medical. The 22-year-old is good with the ball at his feet which Maresca wants and he will challenge Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic.

Arsenal wrap up Calafiori deal, Fulham sign Smith Rowe

Now that Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori is an Arsenal player, Mikel Arteta wants further improvements to his team and is focusing on bringing Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino to the Emirates Stadium. The 28-year-old was a target before the Euros where he helped Spain win the tournament. Sociedad are looking to offer their midfielder a new improved deal as he enters the final 12 months of his current contract. He scored seven goals and made four assists last season and caught the eye when scoring the winner when Italy beat Germany in the Euro quarter finals.

*Emile Smith Rowe left the Gunner’s tour of the United States to complete a £34million transfer to Fulham. Because of injury Smith Rowe made only three starts last season. Fulham’s record signing will join Ryan Sessegnon at the Cottage and the club are also in talks with Fluminense regarding defensive midfielder Andre who is wanted to replace Joao Palhinha after he moved to Bayern Munich for £47.5million.

United could bid on bargain Gallagher

United are anxious to strengthen their midfield this summer but a move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Uruguayan international Manuel Ugarte is proving to be a challenge and has not moved forward this week. Adrien Rabiot and Martin Zubimendi are being considered as possible alternatives. Sofyan Amrabat’s option to purchase, following his period at the club last season, is not being taken up but United have not written him out of their plans completely. Atletico Madrid claim they are negotiating to buy Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher for £30million which would be a bargain and that has alerted United because he is considerably cheaper than Ugarte. I gather Atletico are confident of signing Gallagher but at the time of writing this column personal terms have not been agreed. Tottenham Hotspur have always admired Gallagher and are interested but coach Ange Postecoglou’s priority is to sign a striker.

Ten Hag promises more from Rashford and Mount

Erik Ten Hag has supported two of his problem players: Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount.

Rashford endured a miserable season last time out and received fines for off the pitch rule breaking. Mason Mount is doing an excellent job on the club’s pre-season tour of the USA as he attempts to work his way back into the starting line-up in time for the Community Shield match on August 10th. Rashford on the other hand is under great pressure to improve on last season’s performances where he scored only four goals. When United’s new shareholders INEOS decided to keep Ten Hag as coach rumours circulated around Old Trafford that 26 year-old Rashford could leave. So far those rumours have not been accurate and there appears to be little appetite to sell him.

Alverez might call time on City

Julien Alvarez is competing in the Olympic Games and going for gold with Argentina.

Still only 24, he has three years left on his contract with Manchester City. He was valued by the CIES Football Conservatory at £141 million which is ten times more than City paid for him two years ago. Despite being one of the most accomplished footballers in the world he has found it hard to come to terms with being second in

line to Erling Haaland. Alvarez will not be able to link up with City on their pre-season tour having chosen to play his second tournament of the summer. There are many rumours circulating that he might not play for City again in which case Atletico Madrid will make a bid by offering cash plus a significant player. Alvarez has not specifically said he wants a move but it is Guardiola’s practice to let any player leave if they are not 100% committed to the team. When Julian returns from the Olympics it will be interested to see if he stays.

Why Onana chose Villa and not United

I can reveal why Amadou Onana chose to join Aston Villa for £50million instead of talking to Manchester United. The Belgium international has agreed a five-year contract with Villa despite United tracking him all last season when he impressed with Everton. Erik Ten Hag wants to strengthen his midfield and Onana was one of his chosen targets. He defended his decision by saying, “I think Villa is where I should be. For me Villa is part of the top of English football…The public might think it is not the most glamorous club but it was the best choice for the player I am today…The vibe is good, the mood is good and I will be able to work with Unai Emery, one of the most qualified coaches in the world.”