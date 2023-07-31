Beheaded okada man not journalist’s nephew — Delta police

The Delta State Police Command on Sunday clarified that the commercial motorcycle operator beheaded in the state was not the nephew of a journalist as…

The Delta State Police Command on Sunday clarified that the commercial motorcycle operator beheaded in the state was not the nephew of a journalist as erroneously reported.

The media was awash with a report that a 26-year-old man, Oghenevwede Aminah, a nephew of Mr Joseph Aminah, a former chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), was beheaded in Sapele.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, noted that the only incident of beheading known to the command was that of a 25-year-old man simply identified as Lawan from Zamfara State.

He explained that Lawan was beheaded on July 27, in Aladja in Udu LGA.

Edafe said that the beheading of the journalist’s nephew after being killed by suspected gunmen was a misinformation, which he noted could be attributed to the fact that the two deceased were both commercial motorcycle operators.

He, therefore, urged the public to disregard the report of the alleged beheading of the 26-year-old nephew of the journalist.

Also speaking on the report, Mr Aminah, said his nephew was not beheaded but had multiple stabs on his body and throat.

Meanwhile, Mustapha Suleman, the Chairman of the Arewa Community in Aladja, said two of the deceased’s roommates who were also commercial motorcycle operators escaped when armed men attacked them in their room.

He noted that the prevailing security situation in the locality had made members of the Arewa Community to flee the area.

