‘Before occupation, security measures must be implemented’

Commenting on the matter, security risk management and intelligence expert, Dr Kabir Adamu, said while concerns about the vice president’s residence being exposed may be valid, the building can still be considered safe if security measures are properly implemented.

He explained that security has six key components designed to mitigate or lower risks, and these should be applied to ensure the safety of the residence.

“Given the fact that he is the number two person in terms of protocol in Nigeria, his security is paramount. It is only appropriate that he is provided with adequate security. Now, the choice of the location of his residence is important,” he said.

Adamu, who is the founder and CEO of Beacon Security and Intelligence Ltd, noted that the residence is in a high-security zone, close to the Presidential Villa and next to the headquarters of the State Security Service, commonly referred to as the Yellow House.

“The only major vulnerability that seems obvious is the Millennium Park, which is on the right-hand side of the building, to the west,” he noted.

He acknowledged that the park is open to the public, but modern security measures can be employed to address any risks.

“Because we’re in modern times and there is so much that can be done to enhance physical security, I do not think security should be a reason why the property cannot be used.

“I would expect that before construction began, a security assessment was conducted, vulnerabilities were identified, and mitigation measures were incorporated into the building’s design. If that wasn’t done, it would be a mistake on the part of both the presidency and the relevant security agencies responsible for executive protection. However, if for any reason it wasn’t done, it is not too late,” he added.

Adamu stressed that physical security measures can be put in place to reduce risks to an acceptable level.

“From my understanding of the building, implementing the necessary security measures would be relatively straightforward. It is a low-hanging fruit that can be achieved to ensure the vice president’s safety. While risks cannot be completely eliminated, they can be lowered and monitored,” he said.

But a former Director at the Department of State Services, Mike Ejiofor, said the government must have considered all the security issues before choosing the location for the vice president’s lodge.

Ejiofor stressed that the vice president could move into the lodge whenever he is ready.

“I don’t think there is any security implication on the location of the vice president’s lodge. If there is, the government would have factored in such,” he said.