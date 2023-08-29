‘BEAUTIFUL BRIDE’: Wike appears on APC, PDP campaign council lists for Bayelsa gov’ship poll

The name of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, appeared on the national campaign councils of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples…

The name of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, appeared on the national campaign councils of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 11 governorship election.

Immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, is the candidate of APC for the election while incumbent Governor Douye Diri, who is seeking reelection, is the PDP candidate.

In a list released on Tuesday, the National Organising Secretary of the APC, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, named Wike and other key political office holders in the party, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio as members of the campaign council while Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, serves as the chairman.

PDP had early in the month inaugurated a 72 man campaign Council team for the state chaired by Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, with Nyesom Wike as a member.

Though Wike was absent at the inauguration of the PDP campaign Council.

Wike, while serving as the Governor of Rivers State, was the leader of the PDP G5 aggrieved governors who worked against the party during the 2023 presidential election.

Before then, he had differences with the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri over the governor’s alleged refusal to support his (Wike) presidential ambition during the PDP primaries last year.

Wike, who has just been rewarded by President Bola Tinubu led Government as the Minister of FCT for his support for APC during the presidential election, is said to be working against Diri.

APC Chairman in Bayelsa, Barr Dennis Otiotio, could not be reached for comments as he failed to answer several calls put across to him, a chieftain of the party in the state who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the development as acceptable.

Wike served his two terms as governor under the PDP.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...