beam searchlight on state budgets, daily trust foundation tasks journalists

Chief Isiaq Ajibola, a board member of the Daily Trust Foundation, has called on Nigerian journalists to hold state governments accountable by tracking and scrutinising their budgets.

Speaking at a training session on budget tracking and public investigation in Enugu on Monday, Ajibola said with the increased revenue allocations to states, there is no better time to ensure transparency in governance.

The training was organised by the Daily Trust Foundation in collaboration with the MacArthur Foundation.

He stated that the foundation was established to empower journalists to be more critical of government financial activities, helping them play a crucial role in fostering accountability.

Ajibola revealed that since its inception, the foundation has trained over 800 journalists in different fields of journalism.

“This is the time for accountability and transparency. Journalists must put the government on its toes to ensure that public funds are well managed,” he said.

He urged journalists attending the training to make the most of the opportunity and use their skills to drive positive change in society.

“Any journalist who writes without making an impact is not doing enough. It is time to take action and change the system,” he added.