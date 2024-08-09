Beaded crown: Makinde visits Ladoja, sets to crown ex-governor

Governor Seyi Makinde has paid a courtesy visit to a former governor of Oyo State, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, after months of contention over the…

Governor Seyi Makinde has paid a courtesy visit to a former governor of Oyo State, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, after months of contention over the 2023 amended chief’s law of Oyo State.

Daily Trust also learnt that plans are on to crown Ladoja just like the other members of the Olubadan-in-council.

The governor, whose annual vacation started on August 5, was spotted at the Bodija residence of the elder statesman on Monday.

The Personal Assistant to the Governor, Alhaji Akeem Azeez, posted the picture of the two leaders on his social media handles.

The PA said, “Yesterday, as GSM officially started his official holiday, he paid a courtesy visit to elder statesman and Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland who has also expressed his readiness to wear beaded crown, former Governor Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja.

“I’m wondering what people who have been raising spectre of violence on their timelines will write about again.

“We all need peace to move the state forward and that is what the two leaders are doing.”

Meanwhile, reactions have trailed the visit of Makinde to the residence of Oba-designate, Rashidi Ladoja as residents and stakeholders have been commending the move by both leaders.

Daily Trust reported that Ladoja had, during a radio interview, accepted to wear the beaded crown in the interest of peace in Oyo State.

The beaded crown had in recent times been cause of controversy between the government of Makinde and the ex-governor who opposed the necessity of the ceremonial crown and insisted on wearing only the Olubadan crown.

Signed into law in May, 2023, the amendment of the state’s Chiefs Law, Cap. 28, granted the state governor an autonomy to present beaded crowns and coronets to chiefs in the state.