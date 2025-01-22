Be wary of fleeing bandits, Sokoto Govt alerts residents

Following the sustained military onslaught against bandits in the eastern part of Sokoto State and its environs, the Sokoto State government has alerted residents to be cautious of fleeing terrorists.

The warning is contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu on Security Matters, retired Col. Ahmed Usman (Sadaukin Gwadabawa).

According to the statement, the state government-sponsored joint military operations in the area has been successful, leaving the bandit terrorists disorganised.

Many terrorist enclaves were identified and destroyed, with several bandits neutralised. Hundreds of kidnapped victims are also being rescued in the ongoing operations.

The statement urged residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious movements in their areas. “As security operatives put more pressure on the bandits, they are fleeing to other areas with their injured members. We are creating awareness to alert our people to be cautious, as some bandits may disguise themselves and seek refuge in villages or receive treatment at local clinics.”

The government encouraged residents to report suspicious activities to security agencies to secure the state and make it economically viable, in line with Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s 9-point agenda.