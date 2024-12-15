Be security conscious, police tell Anambra residents

The Police Command in Anambra has urged the residents of the state to be conscious of people living around their neighbourhoods this festive season.

The command’s spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, made the call in a statement issued in Awka on Sunday.

Ikenga also advised the residents to avoid actions that could trigger fire outbreaks, such as uncontrolled bush burning and dropping of cigarette butts during the harmattan.

SPONSOR AD

He further advised the public against the use of fireworks and other explosives, careless handling of receptacles for trash, and poor handling of electrical appliances, among others.

He urged residents to partner with the police command to provide them with the right atmosphere for a smooth festive period. (NAN)