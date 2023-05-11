Be prepared for thunderstorms, heavy rains, NiMet tells northern residents

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has alerted residents of some northern states to prepare for heavy rainfall in the coming days. According to a release…

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has alerted residents of some northern states to prepare for heavy rainfall in the coming days.

According to a release issued on Thursday “Thunderstorm cells are currently observed over the northern parts of the country including Borno, Taraba, Gombe, Bauchi and Kano.

These are expected to propagate westward to give equally thunderstorm to some cities.”

The statement added that the current thunderstorm cells are expected to propagate easterly to give thunderstorms

accompanied with squall to cities in Plateau, FCT, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Adamama, Yobe, Borno,

Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano and Katsina states in the next 2-6 hours.

NiMet said for areas where thunderstorms are expected, strong winds are likely to precede the rains and as such, trees, electric poles, unsecured objects and weak buildings may be felled, so the public is advised to be cautious and stay in-door especially during heavy rainfall to avoid being struck by lightning.

NiMet advised all Airline operators to avail themselves of weather reports periodically for effective planning in their operations.

It added that moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash flood.

Also disaster risk managers, agencies and individuals have been asked to be proactive to avert loss of lives and property during the rainy season.