Be patient with Tinubu’s govt, Minister begs Nigerians

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, has told Nigerians that the reforms of President Bola Tinubu will bring them succour in no distant future.

He urged them to exercise patience with the administration in addressing challenges confronting the nation.

The minister disclosed this during the distribution of subsidy removal palliatives and free medical services, held at the Omidokun Hall, in Ayetoro, the headquarters of Yewa North Local Government Area of the State.

Salako- explained that the rice and fertilizers distribution was one of the steps taken to address food crisis by the Tinubu government, assuring that the economic hardship in the country would soon become a thing of the past.

While adding that the medical outreach was his own way to provide basic checkups and drugs for his people back home.

The minister explained that the 1,300 bags of rice were distributed to the five local government areas in Ogun West Senatorial District to party members and leaders, market women, religious organisations, traditional rulers, community leaders and farmers in the areas.

He said, “On the ground, we have 1,300 bags of rice and 600 bags of fertilizer. Our party members are benefiting 30 percent of the palliatives, then the market women, whose coordinator is the Iyaloja will also benefit. The Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Muslim Communities will not be left out.

“We will also reach out to individual leaders in the five LGs. Our Baales and traditional rulers are also beneficiaries. Basically, what we have done is to at least ensure that representatives of the identified groups are on ground to receive on behalf of their members. We have adopted this method to avoid stampedes which have greeted similar distributions of food and other items in some locations in the country.

“We have arranged it in a manner that items going to each section have been loaded into different vehicles and labeled accordingly, and the persons who will receive the items have been introduced to the drivers of those vehicles. All these are to ensure orderliness.

On the yuletide message of President Tinubu, Salako said: “Basically, the message of Mr President is for everyone to have Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in advance.

“Mr President also wants everyone to be joyous and to be careful to take caution in everything we do by not compromising security. He also wants us to be praying for Nigeria.

“Mr President said he is beating his chest to all Nigerians that things are getting better and things will get far better than the current situation. He is confident that all the reforms he has done, things will get better and Nigerians will begin to live a better life soon”.