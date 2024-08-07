Be more dedicated to your work, naval chief tells promoted personnel

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, yesterday charged the newly decorated Naval Warrant Officers (NWO) to maintain a high level of discipline and dedication to the service of the Nigerian Navy.

Ogalla, who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Navy), Rear Adm. Joseph Akpan, made the call while decorating 19 Senior Non-Commissioned Officers with their new ranks at Naval headquarters.

He said the rank of the NWO being the highest in the rating cadre was bestowed on the officers because of their discipline, commitment and dedication to duty over the years, charging them to also remain loyal to the nation at large.

According to him, promotion, first of all, they said, comes from God and so, you should see it as an act of God that he has counted you worthy amongst your colleagues whom you started.

Speaking on behalf of the newly decorated Navy Warrant Officers, NWO Philip Shishi, appreciated the naval chief for granting them the promotion to the rank of naval warrant officers.