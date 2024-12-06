Be just, fair to your wives, scholars admonish polygamous men

Islamic scholars have urged Muslim men practising polygyny to be fair and just to their wives to avoid incurring the wrath of Allah.

They also advised women not to entertain fear about polygamy, saying they should see the positive possibility in it.

The scholars spoke at the quarterly Da’wah workshop organised by Lekki Muslim Ummah (LEMU) with the theme, “Polygamy as Ordained by Allah.”

The speakers at the session included the Chief Imam of Lekki Central Mosque, Dr. Ridwan Jamiu; Director, Daaru Sa’aadah Islamic Centre, Sheikh Abu Labeebah Taofeek Busari; and Polygyny Coach Hajiya Maryam Nurudeen-Arole.

According to the Lekki Chief Imam, unjust men practisng polygamy risk wrath of Allah.

Speaking on “Polygamy: Status, Reasons and Conditions,” Sheikh Jamiu said there are a lot of healthy and peaceful polygynous homes, adding it is a reality that the Nigerian society couldn’t run away from.

He also warned against going into polygyny for lust without having adequate understanding of it.

He said, “We have realised that most of the people who practise polygyny do not have the understanding. They only do it out of lust, and they end up being unjust to their women and make them suffer unnecessarily. They oppress their wives. But if they know the magnitude of sins they could incur in this, they won’t go into it.

“The Prophet (SAW) said anyone who has more than one wife, and inclines towards one, abandons the others, he would come on the day of resurrection while a part of his body is hanging as if it is paralysed,” the imam said.

Speaking on “Managing a Polygamous Family,” the Director of Daaru Sa’aadah, Sheikh Abu Labeebah, said partners should demonstrate empathy, compassion and understanding in their unions.

A polygyny coach, Hajiya Maryam stressed that polygyny is a Quranic injunction and advised women to be prepared for it.