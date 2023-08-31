Be fair in your appointments, Arewa forum tells Tinubu

The Arewa Economic Forum (AEF) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be fair in his subsequent appointments now that the federal executive council has…

The Arewa Economic Forum (AEF) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be fair in his subsequent appointments now that the federal executive council has been inaugurated.

The group noted that the appointments of two prominent ministers, finance and innovation/digital economy from the South West is critical to the Nation’s Gross Domestic Product as the two ministries play great roles in facilitating businesses, e-commerce and job creation.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the chairman of the forum, Alhaji Ibrahim Dandakata, however, urged the president to appoint more northerners into his cabinet to drive his agenda.

He urged the “President not to yield to sectional pressure for parochial appointments and patronage on the critical sectors of our economy.”

Dandakata also called on” Tinubu to be fair, just and equitable in his decisions not only because the northerners overwhelmingly voted for him but because that is the right thing to do.’’

