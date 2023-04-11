Be conscious of end time signs, cleric tells Muslims

A Muslim cleric, Imam Ahmad Sardauna, has urged Muslims not to be carried away by vanity of life as recent events have shown clearly that…

A Muslim cleric, Imam Ahmad Sardauna, has urged Muslims not to be carried away by vanity of life as recent events have shown clearly that the end time is near.

He gave the advice at the 16th annual Ramadan Lecture/Iftar organised by the FCT chapter of the Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates’ Association (UNIFEMGA) in Abuja.

Sardauna, who is also the Chief Imam of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), who spoke on the topic ‘Signs of the End Time’, said Muslims must be cautious of the major and minor signs of end time and seek Allah’s favour and guidance at all times.

“The minor signs among others are that religious knowledge will disappear and illiteracy will be order of the day, adultery, fornication, drunkenness will be rampant, knowledgeable religious leaders will be leaving the world in droves, women and girls will be exposing their nudity, there will be high birthrate of female children when 50 girls will suffice for one man,” he said.

He went to list the major signs of end time to include the appearance of dark, satanic evils such as the Antichrist (Al-Masih ad-Dajjal), Gog and Magog who will terrorise their world and its inhabitants.

He said to avoid the threat of these fearful creatures, all a Muslim need is to be reciting the first 10 verses of Suratul Kahf (Chapter 18 of Glorious Qur’an), or the whole chapter.

The chairman UNIFEMGA FCT chapter, Alhaji Ismail Okunlola, said the lecture is the flagship program of the association which holds during Ramadan and that the UNIFEMGA since inception in 2009 has offered scholarship to over 800 indigent students and empowered members as well through its various programs.