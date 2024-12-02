Be committed to fight against Illegal oil bunkering, navy charges personnel

Men of the Nigerian Navy involved in anti-crude oil and anti-illegal bunkering patrol in the Niger Delta have been charged to put an end to the menace in the region.

Acting Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral Olusegun Soyemi, gave the directive yesterday during the fourth quarter route march to ensure the physical fitness and mental health alertness of its personnel in the command.

He expressed satisfaction over the turnout of the personnel and their efforts in ensuring the exercise was conducted successfully.

He noted that the aim of the exercise is to ensure that the officers and men of the Nigerian Navy are physically fit for the task they have been assigned to do.

He said the aim is to promote comradeship and for the populace to know that they have a navy that is physically fit to carry out its assignment.