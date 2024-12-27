Be accountable, responsible to Nigerians, Lagos Imam tells Tinubu

The Chief Imam of Lekki Central Mosque, Lagos, Ridhwan Jamiu, has tasked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to always remember to be accountable and responsible to the people.

President Tinubu on Friday observed the Jumat prayer at the Lekki Central Mosque alongside other Muslim faithful.

The Jumat prayer was the President’s first public outing after he cancelled his public engagements due to the stampedes in some parts of the country.

The imam also urged Nigerians to be grateful to Allah during times of fortune and be patient during adversity.

Acknowledging the President’s presence, Imam Jamiu offered prayers for the President’s success in leading Nigeria towards peace, security, and prosperity.

The imam assured the President of the steadfast prayers and support of the Muslim Ummah, saying, “We are proud of you. I remember that we encouraged people to vote for you during the campaigns. We thank God that you have not disappointed us.

“We know you are capable. We know you have the sagacity. We know you are competent.

“We believe and pray that you are not going to disappoint us. May Allah continue to be with you. Allah has entrusted Nigeria to you and will ask you for this trust.

“Remember accountability and responsibility to the people. Responsibility is to the people, and accountability is to Allah when you return to Him.

“Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said, ‘The most beloved of all people to Allah is the righteous and just leader.’

“We have seen righteousness in you and fairness and justice in you. Please keep it up and sustain it.

“You bear one of the names of Prophet Muhammad, Ahmed, someone who does what is praiseworthy. This name has reflected in your past actions, and we hope it will reflect in your actions now,” Imam Jamiu said.