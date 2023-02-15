BBTitans: Ebuka’s wife slams troll over death threat message

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, the wife of the host of Big Brother Titans, Ebuka, has raised the alarm about an internet troll who sent a death threat…

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, the wife of the host of Big Brother Titans, Ebuka, has raised the alarm about an internet troll who sent a death threat to her husband because of the show currently airing, BBTitans.

Expressing her opinion via her Twitter account, Cynthia noted that a certain user of the microblogging platform commented that Ebuka and his generation would not know due to a development that happened on the show but did not favour contestants the troll likes. In a now-deleted Twitter post, the troll wrote, “I now pray everyday against @Ebuka. Ebukawill never know peace, until he undo what he has done against Yemi Cregx.

The troll continued, “You and your entire generation will never know peace in Jesus Name. Amen.”(sic).

In a swift reaction to the post, Cynthia responded, “The audacity for you guys to constantly harass someone to do something, then when it’s done and the result doesn’t go the way you expect, you result to sending death threats.

“The ridiculousness of you lot to be so vile and toxic over a bloody entertainment show. Even the people who you think should have sense spend their whole day here tweeting vile things about human beings. For fuck sake. Watch laugh and move on.”