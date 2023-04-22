BBNaija Star, Laycon, bags Master’s degree in UK

BBNaija star, Laycon, has added another feather to his cap as he has bagged a master’s degree from the University of Portsmouth, England. The rap…

BBNaija star, Laycon, has added another feather to his cap as he has bagged a master’s degree from the University of Portsmouth, England. The rap artiste who is also the winner of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show in 2020 noted that the feat is a dream come true.

Taking to his verified Twitter account, Laycon, posted some excerpts from the 2020 BBNaija show where he told some of his colleagues of his intention to study International Relations in the UK.

He also put out a video from the university and his academic result. The post read, “Follow your heart, follow your dreams.

MA in the bag For the past 18 months, I’ve been chasing one of my dreams and I’m happy to say I have successfully completed my MA degree in International Relations from the University of Portsmouth. On to the next dream !!!”

