BBNaija season 9 kicks off with over 20 housemates

The 9th season of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) kicked off on Sunday.

The show’s regular host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, revealed the theme for this season as “No Loose Guard”.

In an unexpected twist, housemates were being introduced to the House in pairs.

This is a departure from previous seasons where housemates entered the house as individuals.

The first pair to enter the house were Chinwe and Zion (Zinwe).

They were followed by the (Radicals) Femi David and Michael.

The third pair to enter the BBNaija house were DJ Flo and Rhuthee (Flourish). (Ndi Nne) Chinne and Nne, who came in as an aunty and niece, were the fourth pair.

Topher and Sooj (Aces) entered as the fifth pair.

Coming in as the 6th pair for season 9 were Victoria and Shaun (Shatoria), while Wanni and Handi (Wanni X Handi) came in as the 7th housemate pairing.

The 8th BBNaija pairing to enter the house were Tjay and Ben (Beta). Ocee and Ozee (Mbadiwe Twins) came in as the 9th pair. The 10th pair to join the BBNaija Season 9 house were Toyosi and Damilola (Tami).

Nelly and Anita (Nelita) were the 11th pair in the BBNaija House. Mayor Frosh and Toby Forge (Streeze) were introduced as the 12th housemate pairing.

Daily Trust reports that this year’s grand prize is N20 million less than the N120 million awarded in the Season 8 of the show.

Kogi State-born Ilebaye Odiniya claimed the N120 million grand prize last year.