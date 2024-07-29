BBNaija S9: Mbadiwe twins emerge first heads of house

Mbadiwe twins of the Brother Naija (BBNaija) season nine show, on Monday, emerged as the first heads of house. As opposed to the usual way…

Mbadiwe twins of the Brother Naija (BBNaija) season nine show, on Monday, emerged as the first heads of house.

As opposed to the usual way of playing the Head of House games, this time, the housemates had to play a ballot game, in which they voted for the pair they want to win the HOH challenge.

After the game, there was a tie between the Mbadiwe twins and the Radicals as both pairs had two votes.

The custodians were then given the autonomy to choose the HOH which they gave the title to the Mbadiwe twins.

However, the twins will not have immunity for the Head of House this season. That means they don’t have the privilege of being saved from eviction.

The 9th season of BBNaija reality show kicked off on Sunday night with an exciting new dynamic which saw the contestants entering the house in pairs

This is a departure from previous seasons where housemates entered the house as individuals.