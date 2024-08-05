BBNaija: Ndi Nne becomes new heads of house

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Entertainment
Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 9 pair, ‘Ndinne’ have emerged the Heads of House for Week 2.

This follows their previous role as Custodians for a week.

Unlike previous seasons, the Heads of House position was determined through a ballot system, where all 13 pairs cast their votes.

The Ndinne duo secured three votes, solidifying their position as the new Heads of House.

The Ndinne duo has invited Kellyrae and Kassia, members of the Double Kay Duo, to join them in the Heads of House Condor.

This gesture has been well-received by the other housemates.

Notably, the Heads of House role has undergone a significant transformation this season.

Unlike previous seasons, the holders of this position will not enjoy immunity from eviction or the power to save their fellow contestants.

