BBNaija ex-house mate knocked for claiming she made $900m while asleep

Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Ka3na, has been criticized for claiming that she recently made about a billion dollars while asleep.

In a post via Instagram on Monday, Ka3na said she made $900 million from selling properties in London, United Kingdom.

While sharing the screenshot of a message from her agent informing her of the success of the transaction, the former BBNaija housemate boasted that she would retire as a young billionaire.

“$900,000,000 while I sleep. Retiring as a young billionaire. [hash tag] Ka3naTheBossLady,” she captioned the post.

Her claim, however, stirred criticism from fans and friends.

@karo_okogbe said: “You go school? You know wetin be 900 million??”

@germanyhiltonn: “Lol, you lie alot Sha”

@adenlylfatima: “even if it’s true, must u bring it here”

@smoochleezeagu: “What is now our business”

@realnexy: “Na which kind of play be this, $900,000,000 aunty why you Dey lie to all this gullible people ??? Ehn baby why”

@chldora5: “Believe the Internet at your own risk.”

@official_assurance03: “If this convo is real then you don fall victim with this I dey see that’s pure scam conversation there.”

@onyl_best_girl: “Be like dem don hack Bosslady acc.”

@queenjey_abikwl: Looks like those photos yahoo boys dig up to use for scam anyway.”

@soniaemodi: “this one resemble photo wy dem dy send give client and the story too.