BBNaija ex-house mate knocked for claiming she made $900m while asleep

Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Ka3na, has been criticized for claiming that she recently made about a billion dollars while asleep.
In a post via Instagram on Monday, Ka3na said she made $900 million from selling properties in London, United Kingdom.
While sharing the screenshot of a message from her agent informing her of the success of the transaction, the former BBNaija housemate boasted that she would retire as a young billionaire.
“$900,000,000 while I sleep. Retiring as a young billionaire. [hash tag] Ka3naTheBossLady,” she captioned the post.
Her claim, however, stirred criticism from fans and friends.
@karo_okogbe said: “You go school? You know wetin be 900 million??”
@germanyhiltonn: “Lol, you lie alot Sha”
@adenlylfatima: “even if it’s true, must u bring it here”
@smoochleezeagu: “What is now our business”
@realnexy: “Na which kind of play be this, $900,000,000 aunty why you Dey lie to all this gullible people ??? Ehn baby why”
@chldora5: “Believe the Internet at your own risk.”
@official_assurance03: “If this convo is real then you don fall victim with this I dey see that’s pure scam conversation there.”
@onyl_best_girl: “Be like dem don hack Bosslady acc.”
@queenjey_abikwl: Looks like those photos yahoo boys dig up to use for scam anyway.”
@soniaemodi: “this one resemble photo wy dem dy send give client and the story too.