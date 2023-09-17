BBNaija All-Stars: Race ends for Neo, Whitemoney, Sholzy, Alex

It is the end of the road for BBNaija All-Stars contestants Neo, Whitemoney and Sholzy who is a house guest as they were kicked out…

It is the end of the road for BBNaija All-Stars contestants Neo, Whitemoney and Sholzy who is a house guest as they were kicked out of the house during the Sunday night eviction show hosted by Ebuka Uche-Elendu.

Based on viewers votes, Alex had 13.41% votes while Whitemoney had 8.06% and Neo 4.36%.

WhiteMoney, who emerged as the Season 6 winner in 2021, no longer stands the chance to win the grand prize of N120m. He further stated that “he had a dream about his eviction and it wasn’t really a shock to him.

Born Emuobonuvie Emobor Neo Oliseh Akpofureseason, the reality TV star was a contestant on the 5 edition of the reality television show tagged, ‘Lockdown edition’. However, while speaking about his relationship with Tolanibaj, Neo stated, “She’s my friend… Nothing romantic with her.”

While Alex Unusual born Alexandra Amuche Sandra Asogwa rose to fame after participating in the 2018 edition of the globally acclaimed Big Brother Naija season 3 reality TV show, where she emerged as the third runner-up and was voted the most fun housemate. She is also known for her roles in Nollywood’s Merry Men 2, Fate of Alakada and Nucleus.

The TV star when asked by the host about her quarrels with Pere she said, “It’s irrelevant… My spirit just didn’t accept him. He has a lot of bad energy and I don’t like it.”

Sholzy while speaking about his experience on the show said, “It was beautiful. It was nice and I appreciate everything.”

Meanwhile, the current Head of House (HoH), Cross, is the housemate immune from eviction this Sunday.

