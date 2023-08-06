BBNaija All Stars: Princess first housemate booted from show

The BBnaija All-Star show is becoming heated as the first housemate, Princess, has been kicked out of the Big Brother Naija reality television show by…

The BBnaija All-Star show is becoming heated as the first housemate, Princess, has been kicked out of the Big Brother Naija reality television show by a jury.

The show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, made this known during the live show on Sunday.

Earlier, Ebuka had announced three former Big Brother Naija housemates as members of the jury for the All Stars edition.

The jury includes; Bisola, Dorathy and Mike.

Last week, Biggie announced a new twist during Sunday’s fake eviction show, announcing that a judge or jury, to be introduced in the All-Stars edition, would determine who would be evicted every Sunday.

The judges will be sent an envelope with the names of the bottom two housemates, and they will individually select who they want to leave the show.

The housemate with the highest number of votes will be evicted. The jury voted out Princess during the live show. She is the first housemate to be evicted from the show.

30-year-old Enugu State businesswoman and Big Brother Naija; Double Wahala alum, Princess Francis enjoys cooking, traveling, and watching movies and lives in Abuja.

She prides herself on being a likeable, compassionate, and entertaining person, while she admits she may be a touch dramatic at times.

Princess is from Imo State and considers purchasing her first car to be the highlight of her life. Her lowest point, on the other hand, was when she learned that her father had died.

