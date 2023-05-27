Bayern Munich win 11th successive Bundesliga title after Borussia Dortmund’s slip

Jamal Musiala’s 89th-minute goal, three minutes after coming on as a substitute, secured Bayern Munich’s 11th successive Bundesliga title with Borussia Dortmund drawing at home…

Dortmund went into the day in pole position, but soon this transferred to Bayern after Kingsley Coman’s superb curling eighth-minute effort and the leaders falling behind early.

It seemed like Bayern had doubled their lead on the stroke of halftime but Leroy Sane’s fine goal was disallowed by VAR for a handball which occurred when Linton Maina kicked the ball into his arm before the winger exchanged passes with Serge Gnabry and raced through to slot home off the post.

The title race was turned on its head nine minutes from time when VAR ruled Serge Gnabry’s handball was inside the area and Dejan Ljubicic sent Yan Sommer the wrong way from the penalty spot.

For eight minutes the title was Dortmund’s until Musiala, brought on in a desperate move four minutes from time, with almost his first touch, created room outside the penalty area before driving an unstoppable shot inside the far post.