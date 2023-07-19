Bayern Munich secure 27-0 win in first preseason game

Bayern Munich began their preseason preparations with a 27-0 victory over FC Rottach-Egern on Tuesday. Four players scored hat-tricks or better against the 9th-tier German…

Bayern Munich began their preseason preparations with a 27-0 victory over FC Rottach-Egern on Tuesday.

Four players scored hat-tricks or better against the 9th-tier German side.

The German champions are currently camped in Tegernsee near the Austrian border and faced the local non-league side ahead of the new season.

Jamal Musiala opened the scoring in the third minute to what will turn out to be a romp for the Bavarian giants.

Serge Gnabry doubled his team’s lead a minute later. Alphonso Davies made it 3-0, with Gnabry getting on the score-sheet again to make it 4-0. Musiala scored another to put Bayern five goals ahead.

Musiala then completed his hat-trick before grabbing two more goals while Gnabry also scored again before the break.

Bayern led 18-0 at half-time and continued to destroy Rottach-Egern after the interval.

Marcel Sabitzer, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Manchester United, scored five goals to make it 23-0.

Raphael Guerreiro got in on the action as did Ryan Gravenberch and Kingsley Coman to make it 26-0.

Former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane completed the rout as the Bundesliga club won 27-0.

The 27-goal rout bested their previous match against Rottach-Egern in 2019, when Bayern won 23-0.

