Bayern Munich pick 20 Nigerian youths for training in Germany

FC Bayern Munich Youth scouting programme in Nigeria has engaged Nigerian youths in training to become professional footballers.

The programme has been in existence since 2015.

Mr Victor Edeh, the Nigerian Director of the Bayern Munich Youth Cup, said that 10 players were selected for the professional training while an additional 10 would serve as a standby team.

He advised the players to see their selection as the beginning of a new journey in their careers.

“We will process their travel documents to Germany for the FC Bayern Youth Tournament at Allianz Arena.

“We don’t want a situation where injury, sickness or visa-related issues will deplete our team.

“Hence, we are processing their travel documents for all the 20 players because this is a start of a new journey.

“We are looking forward to sorting them out with immigration and visas, organising a training camp for them, preparing them for the defence of the Bayern Munich Youth Cup world title,” he said.

He thanked other participants who were not selected, describing the standard of the competition as very high.

Edeh said his foundation would keep eye on all the players and hopefully through their numerous projects, find a place to help them realise their dreams.

Edeh said that the 2023 edition of the Bayern Munich Youth Cup would come up in October in Germany.

According to him, some of the selected players are picked from the scouting, including Muhammed Danlami- a midfielder from the team combined and Muhammed Sadiq- a striker from Ablaze Academy.

Others were Saviour Mathias, a midfielder from Abuja; Ogbodo Chidozie, a striker from Purple Krown, Enugu; Onuorah Divine, a goalkeeper from Purple Krown.

He added that Bashir Idris – a defender from Hearts FC Academy; Muhammed Mustapha, a midfielder from Hearts FC Academy and Suleiman Abubakar a defender from Hearts FC Academy were on the list.

He also said Ifeanyi Anthony, a defender from the Enugu team and Aman Sabiu, another defender from R and K Academy, all made the team.

An exhibition match was held inside the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus (UNEC) between team Lagos Select and R and K Football Academy of Kano. (NAN)