Bayern condemn racist taunts against Upamecano

Bayern Munich have condemnded racist slurs made online against centre back Dayot Upamecano, after the club lost 3-0 to Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Social media users left several racist taunts on the latest post on the France international’s Instagram account, including offensive emojis and comments on the colour of his skin.

The official Bayern Instagram account addressed the harassment under the post, saying “all of us at FC Bayern condemn racism in the strongest possible terms.”

“The entire club is behind you, Upa.”