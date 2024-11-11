bayelsa wins 3rd gov diri national wrestling classics

The host, Bayelsa State has emerged the overall champions of the 3rd Governor Douye Diri National Wrestling Classics held over the weekend at the Indoor Hall of Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa.

Bayelsa state dominated the competition, clinching victories in the Greco-Roman, Women’s Freestyle, and men’s freestyle categories.

Notable wrestlers from Bayelsa state like Solomon Ulabo, Ebipatae Mughenbofa, won gold medals to put the state ahead of others on the medal table.

While Ulabo defeated former National Champion, Matthias Okuma from Edo State 8 to 0 technical superiority in a thrilling 82kg Greco-Roman final, he also won gold medal in the men’s freestyle 79kg after beating Noel Ebiton Simplify.

In the Women’s Freestyle categories, Ebipatae Mughenbofa of host Bayelsa won the gold in the 68kg, while Dami Ojo of Ondo State took home the top prize in the 76kg category.

Speaking during the grand finale of the wrestling classics, Bayelsa state Governor, Senator Douye Diri, reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to supporting sports, particularly wrestling, in the state, adding that the government was committed to the development of the youth through sports.

The Governor who spoke on the significant role sports has played in reducing social vices in Bayelsa, said sports in the last five years has given Bayelsa State a global recognition, saying that the government was committed to the development of the sports sector.

He pointed out that initiatives like the wrestling classics are essential in keeping young people engaged and away from social vices.

Earlier, in an address of welcome, the President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Dr. Daniel Igali, commended the governor for his immense investment in the sport, describing his efforts as crucial for the development of wrestling and other sports in the country.

In goodwill messages, Comptroller General Nigeria Customs, Adewale Adeniyi and Chief of Defence Staff, General Musa Christopher, represented by Commander Joint Task Force JTF South South zone, Rear Admiral John Okeke, hailed the governor for investing in the youth.

At the end of the tournament, the governor recognised and awarded Commonwealth Games silver medalist Wilson Ebikewenimo with N1million for his exceptional performance after defeating his opponent in the final.