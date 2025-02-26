Bayelsa: Why I Retained My Predecessor’s Policies – Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said his administration continued with some of the policies of his predecessor, Senator Seriake Dickson, in order to enhance development of the state.

Governor Diri, who stated this on Wednesday, during the Education Development Trust Fund (EDTF) Interventions and Graduation Ceremony of the Diri Skills Acquisition and Empowerment Programme at the Dr. Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre in Yenagoa, added that a policy like the Education Development Trust Fund was visionary and deserved to be retained and expanded in the overall interest of the state.

He said he would continue to invest in human capacity building in order to develop a viable private sector in the state that is independent of government.

SPONSOR AD

At the event, 2,850 trainees of the third batch of the skills acquisition programme were presented starter packs and other tools by the state government.

The beneficiaries were trained for five months in paint making, solar installation and electrical works, shoe making, soap making, cosmetology, fashion and design, catering and pastries among others.

He said: “I consider this empowerment scheme as one aspect of this administration that we will continue to do so that our people will not be government-dependent. We will have a state that the private sector can develop and you are those thar will develop the private sector.”

Diri implored the graduates not to sell the starter packs but rather put into practice the skills acquired to improve their lives and actualise government’s vision of building a sustainable future for them.

“You are the ones carrying our dreams. So do not disappoint us. Out of 9,000 applicants, you succeeded. You are building yourselves and equally building Bayelsa.”

Diri also presented Honorary Ambassador of Education Award to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Senator Dickson, Senator Emmanuel Paulker and Chief Fred Agbedi, member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives in recognition of their invaluable contributions.

Other awardees were a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Chief Ndutimi Alaibe, Maj. Gen. Allison Isaiah Allison, Arc. Reuben Okoya and a retired Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Diseye Nsirim.

Responding on behalf of the awardees, Dr. Jonathan, who was represented by a one-time Commissioner for Education, Dr Tobias James, described the award as a recognition of contributions to the growth and development of education in the state and pledged to continue to advocate for accessible and inclusive education for all.