Bayelsa wage bill hits N12bn – Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has lamented that his administration’s appointment of over 5000 political appointees and the implementation of the N80,000 minimum wage has shot the state’s wage bill to almost N12 billion from about N6 billion he inherited in 2020.

Speaking on Tuesday when he led the government delegation including the deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, on a yuletide visit to his predecessor and senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, in Toru-Orua, Sagbama LGA, he urged politicians clamouring for appointments in his government to be patient.

Diri, in a statement by his spokesman, Daniel Alabrah, on Tuesday, appreciated the people of Bayelsa West senatorial district for their massive support that ensured he and his deputy were re-elected in the November 2023 governorship election.

He stated that it was the first time he was meeting with a large gathering of leaders from the district after the poll, and called for collaborative efforts to develop the state.

“For those who worked for us, please exercise patience. Our appointments have gone above 5,000. Our wage bill exposure is in the realm of N12 billion.

“Already, the administration has over 5,000 appointees, which has shot up the state’s wage bill to almost N12 billion from about N6 billion we inherited, following implementation of a new minimum wage of N80,000 for civil servants in the state,” he said.