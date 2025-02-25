Bayelsa varsity student drowns during swimming bet

A 200-level Chemical Engineering student at the Federal University, Otuoke in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has reportedly drowned at the Ikoli Creek River in Yenagoa.

The student, whose name is yet to be ascertained, was said to have drowned on Sunday when he placed a bet with some people that he could swim across the Ikoli river.

The news about his death filtered in on Monday when his corpse was recovered by the local divers in the area.

SPONSOR AD

Locals around the area told Daily Trust that as he was swimming across the river, he went under the water and was unable to resurface.

“On Sunday morning, a 200-level Chemical Engineering student made a bet with his coursemates to swim across the river.

“They all raised N300 each for the stake. As he was swimming, he dipped and was not seen immediately until his dead body was recovered Monday evening,” a source said.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Ms Mercy Ekott, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust on Tuesday, but said she could not give further information on it as the she was not authorised to speak on it.

She said: “Yes it’s true, but I cannot give further details because I’m not authorized to speak on the matter.”

The Police spokesman in Bayelsa State, DSP Musa Muhammad, said the command was yet to receive information about the incident, but promised to contact the Divisional Police Officer in Ogbia for further details and revert.