Bayelsa residents appeal for potable water to check Cholera outbreak

As part of the effort to prevent the outbreak and spread of cholera, residents of Bayelsa State have called on the state government to ensure the availability of potable water for residents.

Speaking during a roundtable organised by a nongovernmental organisation, Woman Organised for Mentorship and Advocacy Network (WOMAN), participants called on the authorities to address the spread of the disease.

The chairman, Bayelsa Non-Governmental Organizations (BANGOF), Mr Taritein Boco, stated that lack of potable water constitutes a major challenge in the state as many communities do not have access to good water, but continue to drink from the river.

He called on all stakeholders to join hands with the government to devise strategies for the prevention and control of cholera in the state.

A public health educator and founder of an NGO, Comfort of the Afflicted, Mr Anthony Oraekeyi, said cholera causes persistent loss of bodily fluids, accompanied by vomiting, leading to rapid dehydration and loss of essential salts.

He said, “When the body loses these critical salts, such as zinc and electrolytes, it disrupts normal physiological functions, resulting in muscle cramps and weakness. If not promptly treated, severe dehydration can lead to organ failure and even death.

“We have heard unconfirmed reports from areas like Nembe and Sagbama, which means cholera could still be a silent threat. If an outbreak occurs in any part of Bayelsa or even beyond, it has the potential to affect everyone,” he said.