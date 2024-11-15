Bayelsa postpones school resumption over flooding

The Bayelsa State Government through the Ministry of Education has extended the 2024 flood break resumption date by one week.

This is to allow flood water that took over most schools in the state recede.

The state government had earlier scheduled the schools to resume from flood break on Monday, November 18, but had to shift it to Monday, November 25, 2024.

The Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Education, Mr. Simon-Peter Okene, in a circular on Friday, said a new date had been fixed for resumption of both Public, Private Secondary and Primary schools.

He said: “The extension time is as a result of the current flood situation observed in reasonable number of schools premises across the state.

“Government wishes to charge operators of schools in the private sector to adhere strictly to officially approved School Calender in the State. Stakeholders in the educational sector should remain vigilant and ensure that all school safety regulations including cutting of grasses and fumigation of school premises and buildings are carried out before resumption.

“Also, Government wishes to empathize with all Bayelsans who have been affected in one way or the other by flood.”