Bayelsa PDP spokesman nabbed over ‘illegal possession of firearms’

The Assistant Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, Mr. Amadein Tibiebi, has been arrested for alleged illegal possession of firearm.

Mr. Tibiebi, a self-styled general and former militant, is currently undergoing interrogation at a police station under the state Command.

A source close to him said the arrest is a follow-up to a previous incident which happened in November 2021, where one Richard Okon was arrested for alleged illegal possession of firearms at a wake-keeping ceremony at Koluama community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Okon had in a confessional statement claimed to be working with Tibiebi Woinemi Amadein, and that the gun belonged to him.

Tibiebi was previously invited by the police, but he presented licenses and documents said to be fake, he was released due to his connections with some prominent personalities in the state.

However, a fresh petition to the police led to his current arrest and he is been interrogated for illegal possession of firearm and forgery of firearm license.

A source at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), who declined to be name told newsmen that Mr Tibiebi was brought in for questioning following allegations of illegal possession of firearms, fake licence and forgery after which he is to be arraigned in court soon.

He said: “This is a serious offence under the law, and we are thoroughly investigating it to ensure that the offender is punished according to the law.”

When contacted, the PDP spokesman in Bayelsa State, Mr Ebiye Ogoli, said he was yet to get the details of what transpired, because his attention was only drawn to it last night, so he could not categorically confirm the arrest.

He said: “I’m yet to get the details, I’m also hearing it as a rumour, I have not confirmed it yet, somebody called my attention to it last night, but I have not confirmed it, so, I cannot categorically tell you that he has been arrested and for the reason he is arrested, I won’t be able to tell you that on good authority, so I will do my findings later in the day.”

Also the spokesmen for Zone 16 of the Nigerian Police Force, CSP Gunn Ewhoborwo, and the Bayelsa State command, ASP Musa Muhammed, said they were yet to be briefed on the arrest, and promised to get back once the information on the arrest reaches their offices.