Bayelsa LP govship candidate, running mate dump party 

The Labour Party (LP) Governorship Candidate in Bayelsa State during the 2023 governorship election in the state, Engr. Udengs Eradiri and his running mate, Commodore Benjamin Nathus (retd) have announced their resignations from the party.

It was gathered that most of the local government chairmen of the party in Bayelsa joined Eradiri and Nathus to dump the party.

Eradiri sent his resignation letter to the state Chairman of the party in Yenagoa.

In the letter dated December 8 and titled, ‘Letter of Withdrawal as Labour Party Member,’ Eradiri said he took the decision to enable him pursue his political career on a platform ready and prepared to provide the kind of leadership that Bayelsa deserved.

Eradiri, who appreciated members of the party, said he was undergoing serious consultations to decide the next political platform that would enable him provide service to the people.

Eradiri, who came third in the governorship poll, said his decision was supported by his loyalists, stating that it was a great moment working together politically and traversing every nook and cranny of the state in the quest for leadership.

He said: “But unfortunately, we couldn’t sail through the intrigues and challenges implanted in the party leadership. We are consulting seriously and engaging all stakeholders to know the next political party to join.

“Our next party of interest will be such that will enable us to provide service to the people and move Bayelsa forward,” he said.

Also in his letter of withdrawal, his running mate, Commodore Benjamin Nathus (Rtd), said the move was borne out of his decision to seek a platform committed to a leadership that would propel Bayelsa towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

He said: “I am profoundly grateful for the support and camaraderie of the party members who have shared in our vision for a thriving Bayelsa and graciously provided me the opportunity to serve as a deputy governorship candidate. The journey has been enriched with invaluable experiences and insights”.

Nathus said he was honoured working with dedicated colleagues and engaging deeply with communities in the pursuit of transformative governance.