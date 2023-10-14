Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi guber polls to be uploaded on IReV – INEC

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, says that the results for the Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi governorship elections will be uploaded…

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, says that the results for the Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi governorship elections will be uploaded on its Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

Yakubu stated this while speaking with newsmen at Ward 009, LEA School, Ganaja Village, Ajaokuta LGA, Kogi. on Saturday

Yakubu was in the state to monitor the mock accreditation exercise, ahead of the Nov. 11 governorship election.

He said that the commission would follow the laws for accreditation and results collation during the states’ elections.

“The method is as provided by law, electronic accreditation, electronic upload of results on the IREV portal and that is why we are doing this mock.

“So, please disregard whatever was reported about what the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) was said to have said in Bayelsa.

“That’s going to be the procedure and it’s for that reason that I will advise you also for those who are registered on the IREV portal.

“That in the next two hours or so, go to the IREV portal and you will see the result of the mock accreditation from all three states.

“We are uploading, as we have done in previous elections,” Yakubu said.

On the issue of security concerns ahead of the elections in the three states, Yakubu said that the commission was already working with security agencies.

“Next week Friday there is going to be a high-level meeting in Abuja co-chair by myself and the National Security Adviser in which all the security chiefs will be present, no representation to discuss the issue of security.

“For the three states elections, we are on top of the situation in terms of security arrangement and security deployment,” he said.

On how INEC intend to control the crowd at PU 009 in Ganaja, Yakubu said that INEC was taking proactive measures to give voters a pleasant voting experience on Election Day.

He said that INEC chose the PU 009, LEA School, Ganaja Village because it is the largest and most densely populated in Nigeria PU with 13,000 registered voters.

He said that on election day, the Voter register would be broken down alphabetically by the voter surnames to speed up the voting process.

“After the election, the Commission will redistribute the voters to other approximate locations.

“But for now, we’ll have to conduct the elections with the number of registered voters in this polling unit.

“For that reason, we are deploying a minimum of eight BVAS machines on election day, Saturday, Nov. 11 for easy accreditation of voters,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Kogi, Dr Gabriel Longpet, said that all non-sensitive materials for the election had been received and sent to the LGAs.

Longpet said that details of areas of possible flash points in the state had been identified, and would be the basis of security deployment. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...