Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi gov’ship: INEC urged to re-start PVCs collection

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been urged to recommence the collection of the Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) ahead of the November governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states.

The Inclusive Friends Association, Catch Them Young Community Initiative (CATYCOI), and Women in Politics Forum (WIPF), made the call in a joint statement yesterday in Abuja.

The statement reads in part: “Needless to say that it is mandatory for INEC to issue PVCs to eligible registered voters by virtue of Section 16(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022 (as amended).

“This is to ensure that all eligible registered voters are able to exercise their franchise as guaranteed in the constitution.”

