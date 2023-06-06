Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi gov’ship: INEC fixes date for campaigns

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed June 14 for the commencement of campaigns for the off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi…

The election is slate for November 11, 2023.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said this at the end of the commission’s regular meeting on Tuesday in Abuja.

He also said that that commission has approved the final list of candidates for the elections.

“The final list has been uploaded to the commission’s website and social media platforms. Same will be published in our state and local government offices in the affected states on Thursday 8th June 2023 ahead of the statutory deadline of 9th June 2023.

“The list shows that all 18 political parties are fielding candidates in Kogi State, 17 in Imo State and 16 in Bayelsa State.

“The list also shows that two political parties are fielding female candidates in Bayelsa State, one in Kogi State and none in Imo State,” Okoye said.

