Bayelsa: Hunger protest politically motivated – Ex-lawmaker 

Former member of the House of Representatives for Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State, Mr. Israel Sunny-Goli, has said some politicians who failed the 2023…

Former member of the House of Representatives for Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State, Mr. Israel Sunny-Goli, has said some politicians who failed the 2023 governorship election in the state are trying to pitch the people against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government using hunger protest.

He also lambasted his former ally, ex-Governor Timipre Sylva, for denying involvement in the planned protest in Bayelsa State.

Sunny-Goli, a chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, stated that though, it is understandable that Sylva is still reeling from his loss at the polls in the 2023 governorship election, as well as the Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal, where his attempts to upturn the mandate freely given to Governor Douye Diri failed woefully, he is trying to use that excuse to pitch people of the state against the president.

Sylva had in a statement denied any link with the protesters, urging the youths of Bayelsa and Niger Delta region to shelve the planned protest and give president Tinubu time to fix the economy. Six things to know about legendary Onyeka Onwenu

We’ll be eating while you are out there, Akpabio taunts protesters But Sunny-Goli, in a statement on Wednesday described Sylva’s statement as “indecorous” and “desperate,” accusing him of attempting to destabilize the state and stir up opposition.

Sylva had denied knowing Ebideke Atuwo, an associate allegedly linked to the protest, and tried to connect him to Minister of Petroleum Resources (oil) Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri.

But Sunny-Goli dismissed this as a “clear act of desperation” and praised Lokpobiri as the best minister from Bayelsa State to date.

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa State Police Command has warned against breakdown of law and order during the protest, saying the police respect and uphold the right of citizens to assemble and express their views peacefully, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.