Bayelsa has recorded peace, progress under Diri – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that Bayelsa – his home state, has recorded peace, progress and infrastructural renaissance under the leadership of Governor…

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that Bayelsa – his home state, has recorded peace, progress and infrastructural renaissance under the leadership of Governor Douye Diri.

The former Nigerian leader in a goodwill message to the governor as he marks his 64th birthday on Sunday, described Governor Diri as a forthright leader committed to the growth and development of Bayelsa State since he assumed office three years ago.

He urged Bayelsa to remain focused on supporting responsible and impactful governance.

According to him, Diri’s administration in the state had made significant progress in infrastructure development, security as well as sports and the general welfare of citizens.

He urged the Bayelsa governor to remain focused on the path of responsible and impactful governance just as he prayed that God will bless him with wisdom and uphold him in victory in his quest for nation-building and service to humanity.

Jonathan said: “I join your family, friends and the people of Bayelsa State to congratulate you as you celebrate your 64th birthday.

“Your administration has, in the last three years, made significant progress in the areas of infrastructure, security as well as sports and the general welfare of citizens.”

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...