Bayelsa Gov’ship polls: LP will end suffering, bad leadership

The Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Bayelsa State, Commodore Benjamin Natus (retd), has assured the people of the state that the party’s governorship candidate, Engr. Udengs Eradiri, will end their many years of suffering caused by bad leadership.

Natus, who spoke shortly after Eradiri officially presented him to the State Working Committee (SWC) of LP in Yenagoa, said he accepted to become a running mate when he saw the passion of the governorship candidate and his sincerity to turn the state around.

He lamented that Bayelsa had remained underdeveloped because of cash and carry style of governance as well as lack of capacity and incompetence of political leaders.

He said when elected in November 11, LP would carry the people along and execute policies that would positively impact on the state’s economy.

He said: “I accepted to run with him to bring the plans he has for Bayelsans to fruition. Bayelsa has suffered for this number of years without meaningful development.”

