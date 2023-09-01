Bayelsa gov’ship: PDP leaders in Southern Ijaw LGA defect to APC

Ahead of the November governorship election in Bayelsa State, about 18 leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Otuan ward 5, Southern Ijaw Local…

Ahead of the November governorship election in Bayelsa State, about 18 leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Otuan ward 5, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP executive members who led over 1,000 supporters from the PDP to the APC, when the APC deputy governorship candidate, Great Joshua Maciver visited the area, promised to work for the success of Chief Timipre Sylva and APC during the November 11 governorship election in the state.

Among the leading PDP leaders who defected to APC are; the PDP Organising Secretary in ward 5, Southern Ijaw LGA, Mr Miebi Adeyn, the PDP Women Coordinator in the ward, Miss Alami Philip, Retired Captain Philip Amabebe, Clapperton Ogbolowari, Omoni Sunday and Chief Victor Bob, Pastor Morris Gbere, Chief Bomo Alaseigha, Felix Souton and Tolu Ozato.

Receiving the defectors, the Bayelsa State Chairman of APC, Chief Dennis Otiotio-Odioni, promised to carry them along in the scheme of things in the party.

He urged them to work with the party to liberate the state from the “Shackles of bad governance” in the state.

