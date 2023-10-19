Bayelsa gov’ship: I’m not campaigning under Peter Obi – LP candidate

He said that he was campaigning because of the issues that bedevilled the people of the state.

“I have a secretariat, I am campaigning and I have a structure. If they come with 20 cars I come with two. But I have come with a stronger message and I am communicating with the people. I give a summary of my plan to every community I go to.

“I am not campaigning under Peter Obi. I am campaigning because of the issues that bedevil our people in Bayelsa. Only a Bayelsan that understands the issues can deal with them,” Eradiri said this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

“Yes, I am an Obedient. Why? Because I believe in integrity, capacity and competence. These are the core value of the Obedients. But I am contesting because of but, but my state. It will help me because he is a man people love and respect and he and come to Bayelsa to express that,” he added.

Eradiri stated that he was contesting the election to win, saying young people in the state were in support his candidature.

He added, “Young people are the structures that work with us in this election. Those who do business in Yenagoa are the structures.”