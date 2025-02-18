Bayelsa Gov’s Cup: Eguavoen to train local coaches

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has approved a five-day training course for local coaches in Bayelsa state to be coordinated by its Technical Director, Augustine Eguavoen.

The 2025 Bayelsa State Governors’ Cup popularly called ‘Prosperity Cup’ Kicked-off on Monday, February 17.

NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, who stated this when the Director General of the tournament, Mr. Ono Akpe, presented him with the season seven branded jerseys of the competition, emphasized that the essence of the gesture was to compliment the governor’s efforts in the development of grassroots sports.

SPONSOR AD

Gusau, who is in Bayelsa State for the kick-off the 2025 Governor’s cup and the groundbreaking for the construction of a new 25,000 capacity stadium in Igbogene axis of Yenagoa, stated that the participating coaches in the training would receive certificates after the training in order for them to become better coaches in the future.

He lauded Governor Douye Diri for the huge investment in the area of sports development in Bayelsa State, adding that the governor has changed the narrative in the state with his foresight in the development of sports.

Gusau also donated 50 high quality balls to support the organizers of the competition, pointing out that the nation’s apex football governing body is ready to collaborate with the Prosperity Cup organizers for a productive tournament.

Director General of the tournament, Mr. Ono Akpe, who had earlier presented branded kits for the competition to the governor, said the competition has discovered several talents in football who are playing in professional leagues across the world.