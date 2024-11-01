Bayelsa gov presents N689.4bn budget for 2025

Governor Douye Diri has presented N689,440,348,916.30 as a 2025 budget estimate to the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

The budget, christened ‘Budget of Assured Prosperity’ will focus on the completion of major projects initiated in his first tenure, as well as boosting the economy of the state.

Diri, who presented the budget during the plenary of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly on Thursday, stated that implementation of the 2025 budget would require some level of efficiency and synergy in government activities across ministries, departments and agencies.

Giving the expenditure breakdown of the budget in some of the sectors, Governor Diri said the sum of N178, 761,880,407.32 was budgeted for works and infrastructure; education N47,111,696,198.40 and N37,850,000,000,00 for sports.

The sum of N13,680,000,000.00 was budgeted for urban and housing development; energy and power got N14,450,000,000.00; agriculture received N16,650,000,000.00; while security had N19,000,000,000.00; health N19,194,188,466.00 and community development N10,200,000,000.00.

The governor also noted that the overall outcome of the 2025 budget will significantly depend on the level of fiscal and recurrent policy coordination, adding that the government would pursue robust development as enunciated in the budget.

He said: “We have consciously crafted this 2025 budget in such a manner that we are mobilising funds for human and capital infrastructural development initiatives, covering the seven core areas of the Assured Agenda which are agricultural rural revolution and blue economy; sports and youths development; security and peace; urban renewal and rural development; robust health care delivery; energy generation; economic growth and tourism; diversified education towards innovation and technology; by ensuring that our recurrent expenditure is kept within limits.”